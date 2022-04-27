Rede Plots Asia Push with New Hong Kong Office

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- It has been announced that Rede Partners has opened a new office in Hong Kong, appointing Charles Wan as the regional head for the business. The move signals a clear focus on the Asia Pacific region and the importance of Hong Kong as a gateway to this part of the world. Having a physical presence in Hong Kong will provide Rede with the opportunity to expand throughout the Asia Pacific region. Rede has established itself in a prominent position as a market-leading private markets advisory firm and the team has supported some of the industry's most dynamic GPs and LPs. This comes on the back of the firm celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021 and seeing major growth, including appointing three new partners. Rede has also enjoyed considerable financial success, raising more than €20 billion of commitments for its primary fundraising clients across 13 funds holding final closes. The Hong Kong office looks like the start of an exciting new chapter for the firm.



As private equity recruiters in the Asia Pacific region, Selby Jennings is committed to supporting the kind of expansion seen at Rede Partners. The firm has worked with many different types of enterprises, from those in key stages of expansion like this to start-ups and very well-established international institutions. As well as being expert private equity recruiters, the team at Selby Jennings also have a range of other experience. That includes in areas such as legal and compliance, insurance and actuarial, sales and trading, financial technology and quantitative research and trading. Over the years the firm has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as a network of contacts with hiring managers across the industry. Today, Selby Jennings is representative of a small group of private equity recruiters that are genuine experts in the field. Working with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team can bring any hiring objectives to life.



Thanks to a stellar reputation as private equity recruiters in the region, the firm is an obvious go-to for growth-focused organisations and ambitious talent keen to take a career-defining next step. However, that's not where the team's influence ends. The team in Singapore is part of an international workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Selby Jennings is a business built on investing in talent and this is something that the firm has prioritised internally too. Consultants at Selby Jennings are trained on a regular basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. This has created a versatile and resilient workforce able to support the firm through any market change and disruption. Today, there are many roles available via Selby Jennnings, including LNG Market Analyst, Quantitative Strategist [Sovereign Wealth Fund] and Trust Manager.



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



