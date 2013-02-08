Redesigned Real Estate Website Now Simplifies Process of Selling Homes "by Owner"

Grayslake, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The newly redesigned real estate website, www.FSBOOwners.com, now works with property owners wishing to sell properties by themselves, with tools for listing and searching the real estate being marketed.



The redesigned FSBOOwners website now makes it easier for property owners to rent or sell their properties without having to work with a real estate company. It is intended to make the process less complicated and less expensive. For Sale by Owner properties can be listed easily to gain exposure. A button for selecting the desired package, such as FSBO, Flat Fee MLS, or Realtor.com packages, is available when adding a listing.



Owners can list homes, townhomes, condos, land, and vacation properties at competitive pricing, without having to pay commissions to realtors. There are also multiple selling methods which tailor the process to the seller’s needs. Owners can list properties simply and quickly by adding in the home details and a description of up to 2,500 characters.



Through this simplified method, homeowners can maximize their exposure when selling or renting their property, show the property to home buyers by posting pictures, and getting in touch with potential buyers interested in in-person appointments. Offers can also be negotiated until the terms are acceptable to all parties. All FSBO listings are free, regardless of the property being put up for sale or rent.



There are also upgrades available for a fee, including Free FSBO, allowing more photos, detailed features, virtual tour links, color brochures, and more to be added. In addition, the Flat Fee MLS enables buyers to purchase the ability to use syndication websites and includes legal forms and a home listing on Realtor.com. All of the features of FSBO+ are included in this package.



The website explains the options in detail, while answers to common questions, and home sellers and buyers checklists can be accessed. Advice in numerous areas such as pricing, plus a mortgage calculator, is available too. There is also access to moving services, plus additional information on property searching, short sales, flipping homes, and finding the best mortgage rate.



A full resource for selling For Sale by Owner properties is available on the redesigned website, addressing a market in which there are more sellers than buyers. To learn more, visit http://www.fsboowners.com .



