Redevelopment of Lucy Lane South Playground from Caloo

Caloo is a prominent supplier of outdoor gyms and playground equipment in the UK. Our experts have helped organisations across the UK with thousands of installations of safety surfacing and equipment that is specifically designed to meet the needs of the environment and the people who use it. The Lucy Lane South playground is a prime example of how Caloo has worked to regenerate an old playground space and turn it into a place that is much more durable, usable and fun that has something to offer the surrounding community.



What was the brief?



We were tasked with redeveloping an old playground site at Lucy Lane South. The site is located in a residential development and had seen better days so wasn't serving the immediate community particularly well. Caloo was brought in to remove the old equipment and replace this with a much more engaging and effective design, as well as installing safety surfacing to help protect those using the space. The intention was to create a new playground that would allow children from across the community to use it, no matter what their age, and somewhere that would generate imaginative and creative play.



What were the challenges for Caloo?



Lucy Lane South playground is a public space in a community park, which means that the redevelopment of the site had to be completed while members of the public had access to the site 24/7. Caloo installed protective fencing around the area in order to allow the redevelopment to go ahead and to protect members of the public from the work while it was being completed on site. Caloo was also challenged with creating a space that would be more engaging for play and make the best use of all of the resources available.



What was the outcome?



Caloo designed a brand new site with a wealth of equipment installed that is intended to help the local community get more from the space. The team designed a playground that is hard-wearing and imaginative and offers a free flow of play around the site. Playground equipment was installed by the Caloo team to help create a sense of newness and offer different ways for children to interact with the playground. This equipment included a Castillo Castle 3003, a seesaw and two flat cradle springs, a shark springer and a trail that features a balance beam, stepping pods and a tunnel. All of these features have reinvigorated the site and created a space where children of all ages can play in a safe and secure way. To ensure that all those who use the space are well protected, mulchbond and wet pour safety surfacing was also installed.



The redevelopment of the Lucy Lane South playground is a prime example of the way that Caloo can revamp any tired space and make it much more engaging. From the latest playground equipment to vital safety surfacing and imaginative options for trail design, the team can design and install playgrounds that are genuinely exciting to use.



About Caloo

Caloo Ltd is a leading outdoor gym and playground equipment supplier within the UK. We aim to provide you with a solution to meet your needs, whether it be a new outdoor gym, skate park, fitness area, or a full playground solution with multi play units, timber trails, and more. We have completed thousands of installations around the UK and have a wide product choice to suit your location and budget.



At Caloo Ltd, we specialise in supplying outdoor gym and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects, so you are in safe hands.



We offer a wide range of recreational equipment for playgrounds, a fantastic selection of outdoor gym equipment, from traditional to variable resistance, custom multi-use games areas to fit your space and sporting requirements, skate parks, youth shelters and safety surfacing along with outdoor furniture and fencing.



Speak to us today to see how we can help you!



Our playground equipment has been designed to ensure that children of all abilities and ages can develop, grow and socialise in an outdoor playground setting.



When buying playground equipment from Caloo, you receive a free play space design service where we work with you to identify the best pieces of equipment for your outdoor space and budget.



From traditional items such as swings and roundabouts through to large multi play units and themed play boats, we really do have it all! In addition to traditional playground equipment, we also specialise in inclusive playgrounds and our options include special educational needs and wheelchair accessible units. So whether you're a parish council, local authority, school, nursery or business, get in touch today to receive a free quote and to work with a playground supplier that prides itself on delivering high quality projects for local communities.



Company Quote



Luke Overall, Sales Director at Caloo says "We specialise in supplying outdoor gym and playground equipment for outdoor spaces across the UK. We have over ten years of experience in the industry and have installed thousands of projects, so you are in safe hands."



