Redfoot Personal Finance Launches in Time to Save Families Money This Christmas

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- With the economy still struggling to get out of recession and many still strapped for cash, the holiday season is looming large and lots of families and individuals are looking for money saving tips to help stretch their budgets further. One website, Redfoot Personal Finance, has been getting a lot of attention from consumers for providing expert tips and simple strategies that can help individuals cut costs.



The site prioritizes high quality, detailed and original editorials written by experts revealing how to save money in many different areas of life. Articles already published include advice on how to set up an efficient cashflow system to prevent the kind of crises that lead to people being caught in ‘debt traps’ with payday loans, how to save money on car insurance using simple exploratory processes to identify the exact cover they require, claiming back mis-sold PPI, and cutting the costs of Christmas.



The site also covers news and issues related to the economy and finance, including an introduction to Apple’s forex stock options, the effect of a recovering housing market on Obama’s popularity and the truth about cash advance online loans.



The site also has an open invitation to experts to contribute material in their specialist field, using a similar model to the one that has proved so successful for Demand Media and other online media giants to bring in the best experts for the best rates, discussing what they are most passionate about for the benefit of the readership.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We aim to do what many accountants and legal advisers fail to do when people come to them with financial worries, and that’s set down these strategies in plain English, walking through the steps to make it clear and easy to understand and importantly, easy to action. Unlike financial advisers at a bank, who are glorified salesmen ultimately still trying to sell people products and maximize returns on them, we’re offering free and impartial advice that requires an investment only of time and dedication to see the results our readers are looking for.”



About Redfoot Personal Finance

Redfoot Personal Finance is a new blog dedicated to providing news, insight, hints and tips on money saving strategies for individuals and families looking to cut costs. The blog includes regular guest posts from experts in their fields. For more information please visit: http://www.redfoot.net/