REDGUM's New 'Black Signature Series' Amplifier Project Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Ian Robinson founded and designed the REDGUM Audio Hi-Fi range in Australia. Having worked in the Audio/Hi-Fi industry since the 1960s, he started REDGUM Audio in 1993 in order to produce "Stunning!" Hi-Fi gear at reasonable prices, and built for a lifetime's inspiration.



What started with one amplifier has become REDGUM's high-current range of 11 Stereo amplifiers, 2 Home Theatre amplifiers and 8 Subwoofer plate amplifiers. A total of 21 different amplifiers, 15 of which have been available since 2001, not to mention CD Players and Speakers before that.



Now, he has been working on how to make the next generation REDGUM RGi35ENR even more special. By making its electronic clone, enter the first of the REDGUM Black Signature Series.



The prime objectives of this project are



-To fund the first 500 pieces of REDGUM's SineWave heat sink casting and related metalwork for the initial production run. A quantity of aluminum castings is normally not a big deal, but this BBQ grill known as the “SignWave” heat sink weighs in at 7 kg / 15 lb a piece.



-Forming the amplifier's complete base, it is purpose-designed to minimize the slow-cooking destruction of components caused by the excess heat generated by today's low impedance drivers.



-So at a Minimum Order Quantity of 500 castings x 7 kg / 15 lb = 3500kg / 7500 lb of aluminum, this just has to be the stuff of cost efficiencies.



This campaign started on Jun 02 and will close on August 01, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1hm7MQv



About REDGUM's new Black Series

Ian Robinson founded and has designed the REDGUM Audio Hi-Fi range since 1993. With REDGUM Audio's 21st Birthday in view, he wants to make the Next Generation RGi35ENR even more special. The objective of Ian’s Indiegogo campaign is to fund the first 500 pieces of REDGUM's SineWave heat sink casting and related metalwork for the initial Black Series production run.