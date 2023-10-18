Redispersible Polymer Powder Market : Industry Size, Trends, Key Players, and Industry Projections for 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2023 -- The report "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market by Type (VAE, VeoVA, Acrylic and SB), Application (Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Others ) End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The redispersible polymer powder market is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as, rising construction industries in emerging economies and the stringent regulations regarding energy savings in residential and commercial buildings, around the world. Increased spending on repair and maintenance in this industry is also driving the market. The recovering construction end-use industry in Europe and the increasing importance of green buildings are expected to provide high growth opportunities for the redispersible polymer powder market, during the forecast period.



By type, VAE is estimated to be the leading segment of redispersible polymer powder market from 2020 to 2025, in terms of value and volume.

VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) is estimated to be the largest segment in redispersible polymer powder market in 2020, in terms of value and volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the VAE-based redispersible polymer powder products. VAE redispersible polymer powder offers excellent moisture resistance, durability, and affordability. These properties make the VAE redispersible polymer powder preferable for use in indoor applications, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.



By application, tiling & flooring application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of redispersible polymer powder market

Tiling & flooring application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period owing to increasing renovation projects and growth in decorative applications in the construction industry. Quality flooring is an essential factor in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction market where redispersible polymer powder plays an important role because of its strength, durability, moisture resistance, and low maintenance properties.



By end-use industry, residential segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020

Residential is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for redispersible polymer powder in residential construction.



Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the redispersible polymer powder market

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the redispersible polymer powder market owing to the increasing investments and infrastructural projects undertaken by the region's emerging economies, such as China and India. India and China are likely to increase their construction spending during the forecast period, further driving the Asia Pacific market. Countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam are continuously investing in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction end-use industries for developing roads, bridges, residential buildings, affordable housing, water supply networks, and pipelines. The private sector has also witnessed heavy investments in these countries, resulting in the growth of the construction end-use industry, which would further benefit the redispersible polymer powder market.



Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Acquos Pty Ltd (Australia), Synthomer plc (UK), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Japan Coating Resin Corporation (Japan), Bosson (Beijing) Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Dairen Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), and Organik Kimya (Turkey) are among the key players leading the redispersible polymer powder market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels.



Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), is the leading player in the global redispersible polymer powder market. In March 2020, Wacker Chemie AG launched its first renewables-based dispersible polymer powder for construction applications. A new product line of polymeric binders based on renewable raw materials, such as bio-based acetic acid, was added to the company's redispersible polymer powder products portfolio under the brand name VINNECO. The new redispersible polymer powder VINNECO 5044 N is mainly suitable for producing construction materials, such as waterproofing membranes or dry-mix mortars for external thermal insulation composite systems (ETICS). The product launch will help the company to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products from the construction industry, owing to the rising trend of ecological and sustainable building construction around the world.



Another important player in the global redispersible polymer powder market is Celanese Corporation (US). In April 2019, Celanese Corporation completed the acquisition of Nouryon's redispersible polymer powders business, offered under the Elotex brand. With the acquisition, Celanese takes ownership of Nouryon's global production facilities for redispersible polymer powders across Europe and Asia. Elotex has production facilities in various locations, including Frankfurt (Germany), Geleen (Netherlands), Moosleerau (Switzerland), and Shanghai (China). Celanese Corporation will integrate the Elotex product portfolio and production facilities into its global vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) emulsions business to enhance its customer base for redispersible polymer powder in Europe and Asia Pacific.