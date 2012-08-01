Recording Artist Redjak Releases New Single "Calling All the Freaks"

Madison, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- UrbanSpins.com is announcing the release of the "Calling All the Freaks" single from midwest recording artist, Redjak. Available on iTunes, Amazon, and similar music stores on August 7, 2012.The single is going for national radio ads on August 14, 2012. Request Redjak today at your local radio station!



"Calling All the Freaks" is an extremely catchy, up-tempo song. Utilizing a well recognized melody, combined with Redjak's unique wordplay, this a standout single in today's feel good music atmosphere. Click the link below to check out Redjak's iTunes Portfolio http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/redjak/id414924490



"Calling All the Freaks" is Redjak's follow up single to "Body", which has gained FM airplay from the Midwest to the East Coast. It’s also been embraced by SHADE 45 (Sirius/XM Channel 45). Recently, Redjak has been working collaboratively with 50 Cent's Street King Energy Drink and SMS Audio Headphones to establish relevance, of both the product and the artist, in the midwest markets. Redjak has been working very closely with the G-Unit family for most of 2012. Earlier this year, he released a mix tape project with G-Unit Comedian, Jack Thriller.



Listen To "Calling All the Freaks" on UrbanSpins.com



http://releases.urbanspins.com/redjak-callin-all-the-freaks/



Follow Redjak's Journey on Twitter:



http://twitter.com/OfficialRedJak



