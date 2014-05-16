Redline Garage Gear Introduces Unique Storage Solutions

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- It's Spring Cleaning time again, the best and worst time of the year. For most, it is a time of discouragement, knowing that the garage is just going to go back to clutter zone within a few months. Done right, though, and it can change the course of a family's organizational history. The difference? Garage storage solutions.



Redline Garage Gear is a garage storage dream company, created with the individual family garage in mind, not mass-production. The garage storage solutions offered by Redline Garage Gear at www.redlinegaragegear.com are specifically designed for each individual family. All of their American-made systems have the ability to be mixed and matched, so that all jobs, large, small, and awkward, can find their perfect fit.



Redline Garage Gear understands that some stored items just don't fit in bins and drawers. Therefore, they have options for those bulky, odd-shaped items such as overhead storage racks, storage walls, and even storage closets. These possibilities allow for those needed but uncooperative bits and pieces to have their own special place while still maintaining their accessibility--a major plus.



With more than 400 options and 11 different powder coat options, these garage cabinets at http://www.redlinegaragegear.com/garage_cabinets/ are a win for every family's specific needs. And, despite the fact that their garage-specific design protects them against all kinds of extreme weather, chemicals, and generic "over time" breakdowns, these garage cabinets are warranted for a lifetime.



Make the garage a useable working space with a workbench at http://www.redlinegaragegear.com/work-bench/ . Coming in both stationary and rolling styles, these workbenches can be self-designed as well with mix and match drawer, door, and bin units, not to mention color options. And, with their adjustable legs, they can stand firm despite an uneven floor.



Still not convinced? Check out Redline Garage Gear's photo gallery and blog to see real life garage storage solutions and testimonials. Often, once a family takes the time to go through and organize the garage, they will find that they had much more room than they even realized. That means more storage space to move in-the-way items from the house into the garage, making living space even more spacious and accessible.



For further information please contact: http://www.redlinegaragegear.com/