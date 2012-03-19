RedMart Makes Long Supermarket Lines and Carrying Bulky Grocery Bags an Inconvenience of the Past for Singaporean Shoppers

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- Whether you’re a busy professional or a mother with small children, going to the grocery store to stock up on home essentials is a time consuming chore. This inevitable task can often turn an already tiresome day into an exhausting nightmare. Let’s face it; everyone has better things to do with their time than navigating crowded aisles and waiting in long lines just to purchase a package of toilet paper or other necessary household products. And carrying bulky, heavy products home is a real pain.



Luckily, hassle-free shopping is only a few clicks away. Singaporean shoppers can now complete their shopping lists by visiting RedMart.com, the newest online supermarket. Featuring a large selection of brand name household grocery products and same day delivery, trips to the local market can now be a hassle of the past. You’ll still have to go to the store for fresh food, but most would rather pick out their own fresh produce and meats anyway. At least you can leave the heavy, bulky products to RedMart.



Wine, pet food, personal care items, diapers, baby formula, and a wide variety of non-perishable food items are just a few of the items offered through the convenient and affordable online grocery. To make life even simpler, RedMart recently added My List, a feature that makes reordering a breeze and helps shoppers remember to buy everyday essentials before running out.



“All the products you buy are automatically placed on your personal shopping list and organized by order frequencies of 2 weeks, 1 month, 2 months, or infrequent,” an article on Redmart.com explains. “You can change the default frequencies to match your usage. Every 2 weeks, you’ll get an email prompt from RedMart reminding you about the products up for reordering. Click on the link in the email and proceed to checkout. Click. Click. Done. It’s that simple.”



RedMart takes pride in not only offering quality products at competitive prices, but speedy same day delivery that arrives within your chosen two hour window. To sweeten the deal even more, they offer free delivery on orders above $75 and first time customers receive a 15% discount on their first order by entering coupon code NOMORESTORE at checkout.



About RedMart

RedMart is passionate about creating a better shopping experience. Our customer service-oriented team is dedicated to making each customer’s home run smarter, which gives them more free time. Shoppers will find thousands of essential household products from brand name manufacturers.



To learn more, please visit http://www.redmart.com.



