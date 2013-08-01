Redmond Chiropractic Center Adapts Focus to Personalized Treatment

Redmond, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Redmond Chiropractic Center, a complete health and wellness provider, continues its mission to serve patients the best it can. It provides chiropractic care to improve the wellness of patients and as an alternative to surgery and often expensive medications. In addition to physical treatment, physicians also emphasize the importance of a healthy diet, exercise, and nutrition.



Various conditions are treated at the center. Redmond TMJ sufferers can get the help they need, while anyone with muscle tension, pain, or headaches are examined and treated based on the underlying causes of these. The latest techniques are used, including established ones and those developed by the center. Oftentimes, simple and gentle adjustments are required for realignment of the spine.



Precise adjustments and realignments are often enough to eliminate indicators of stress on the body. Each Redmond chiropractor is able to help people with common ailments and trauma such as falls, work injuries, and car accidents. The center’s staff includes Dr. Townsend, a specialist in TMJ, headaches, and other cranial conditions; he is certified by the International Cranial Society and also skilled in infant/pediatric care.



In Redmond migraines chiropractic and other cases are also treated by Dr. Ian Williams, a specialist in sacro occipital technique, activator, and others, in addition to massage specialist Bennet Hargett, LMP. Also employed at the facility is Kathi Christensen, a licensed massage practitioner who treats chronic pain and personal injuries.



The highly specialized expertise and techniques in personalized care make Redmond Chiropractic Center unique. To learn more about its services, physicians, and alternative means to chiropractic care, visit http://www.redmondchiropracticcenter.net



Redmond Chiropractic Center provides a natural way to treat back pain, headaches, migraines, and injuries. Focusing on the signs and indicators of distress, specialists at the center work to find and correct the underlying cause of the problem using innovative techniques. Patients are also educated on the importance of exercise, diet, and nutrition plus other aspects of a healthy lifestyle.