(Redmond, UT) Adam Green, "Xocai Top Team Lead" & CEO of Google Indexing Powerhouse "G3 Development," Announces New Marketing Campaigns for "Network Marketers" in Coral Gables FL, Newport Beach CA & Cold Spring Harbor NY

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine's "natural" or un-paid ("organic") search results. In general, the earlier (or higher ranked on the search results page), and more frequently a site appears in the search results list, the more visitors it will receive from the search engine's users. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines.



As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



(Redmond, Utah) Adam Green, "Xocai Top Team Lead" and CEO of Google Indexing Powerhouse "G3 Development," Announces New Marketing Campaigns for "Network Marketers" in 33156 Coral Gables FL, 92661 Newport Beach CA and 11724 Cold Spring Harbor NY



http://www.g3-development.co/



Google Instant, real-time-search, was introduced in late 2010 in an attempt to make search results more timely and relevant. Historically site administrators have spent months or even years optimizing a website to increase search rankings. With the growth in popularity of social media sites and blogs the leading engines made changes to their algorithms to allow fresh content to rank quickly within the search results.



What is so special about cacao? This small bean possesses some impressive health-promoting properties that are increasingly supported by science. Most notable is its antioxidant content. Cacao contains potent compounds such as flavonols, polyphenols and procyanidins that exert unique properties. Cacao is also rich in several B vitamins, minerals such as copper, magnesium and zinc, amino acids and mood-boosting chemicals like phenylethylamine (PEA) and theobromine. (mxicorp.com/healthychocolate/)



The astounding ORACfn scores for Xoçai’s various products come from Brunswick Labs, an independent, third-party analytical laboratory that provides analytical services for some of the finest research institutions, corporations, and public organizations. Xoçaí is enrolled in Brunswick Lab’s certified program, an authoritative quality-assurance system that issues certification to products that have met strict criteria for their most popular ORACfn tests. The program is designed to help consumers cut through the confusion surrounding ORACfn scores and antioxidant values, as well as to discern which products make questionable claims regarding their antioxidant values. (mxicorp.com/thewholestory/)



Certain Networkers Find Success 93% of the Time http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQ50uAyYj_w

Why are People so Turned Off by Network Marketing? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A73qgHjIR_E

Lack of Professionalism in Recruiting Videos? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOs13Mx6_lE



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com