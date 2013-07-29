Redondo Beach Dermatologist Featured in Oursouthbay.com Online Magazine

Redondo Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Redondo Beach Dermatologist, Dr. Annie Chiu is featured in the July 2013 Profiles Spa + Beauty + Fitness section of oursouthbay.com in an article about her approach to treat medical and cosmetic dermatology.



Dr. Chiu specializes in a results-driven approach to skin care and cutting-edge advanced technique cosmetic procedures, including injectables, such as Botox and dermal fillers, state-of-the-art laser treatments, tightening devices, and chemical peels. Her Boutique Style Dermatology practice provides state-of-the-art treatments with a caring and healing touch to create a pleasant secure environment, and beautiful results for each and every patient.



Dr. Annie Chiu offers a three-dimensional and three-pronged approach to achieve each patient’s cosmetic goals. She listens to the patients concerns and develops comprehensive treatment plans with the latest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures. At The Derm Institute, patients can feel reassured in the expertise and safety of being directly cared for by a board-certified dermatologist.



About Dr. Annie Chiu

Dr. Annie Chiu is a Board Certified Dermatologist located on the border of Manhattan Beach and North Redondo Beach. She received her Medical Degree from Stanford University and her Bachelors of Science from UC Berkeley, where she graduated with top honors. She completed her Dermatology residency at Emory University and prior to opening her private practice, Dr. Chiu practiced at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and was also Director of Dermatology at the Murad inclusive Health Medical Group. She is currently on the Dermatology staff of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.



The Derm Institute is Iocated at 1636 Aviation Boulevard Suite 201, North Redondo Beach CA. Dr. Chiu can be reached at (310) 939-9800. She can also be contacted online via her website http://www.thederminstitute.com