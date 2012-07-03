RedRocksTix.com Highlights Upcoming Events at Denver's Famous Amphitheater

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- A good venue can turn an average concert into an amazing one. Not only do good concert venues provide superior sound quality, but some venues provide such a spectacular view that it would be impossible to forget the event.



At no place is that more evident than at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. Every seat in the house provides a spectacular view of both the stage and the surrounding mountains. Located just outside of Denver, Colorado, the amphitheater has been creating superior concert experiences on a regular basis since the 1940s.



RedRocksTix.com knows everything there is to know about the popular amphitheater. The website includes information on everything from the Red Rocks seating chart to popular restaurants and hotels in nearby Denver. Of course, there is also a tickets section under which visitors will find the latest news on upcoming events.



There is also a directions area of the website that allows visitors to the Red Rocks Amphitheater to easily find the venue. The Amphitheater is west of Denver in the mountains around the suburb of Morrison. Once guests arrive at the Amphitheater, parking assistants guide them towards the closest parking spot before shuttling them up to the Red Rocks Amphitheater itself.



Seating is important at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. The event center features sixty-nine rows of seats and sits approximately 9,450 people in total. Each row features a fantastic view of both the valley and the stage itself. There isn’t a bad seat in the house.



The Red Rocks Amphitheater has a storied history, and RedRocksTix.com covers that story in great detail. The venue has played host to musicians like The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix, and Rolling Stone magazine called U2’s 1983 performance at the Red Rocks Amphitheater one of the ’50 Moments that Changed Rock and Roll.”



Denver is a big city, and there is always something to do. RedRocksTix.com knows that people visiting the venue expect to make the most out of the time they spend in the city. The website talks about other popular Denver attractions like the Denver Zoo and Denver City Park. While this information is catered to visitors to the city, Denver residents might learn something new as well.



Ultimately, RedRocksTix.com wants to make it easy to find tickets for the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.



