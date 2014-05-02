Redstone Catering Adds Three Latest Dinnerware Brands to Its Expansive Cutlery and Crockery Collection

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Redstone Catering, the premium supplier of equipment and tools to the catering and hospitality industry has introduced three new brands of dinnerware and thus expanded the wide collection of crockery and cutlery options that it offers. The freshly added brands to the dinnerware collection are Olympia Whiteware Crockery, Luna Black Crockery and Porcelite Mimoza Crockery.



As can be deduced by its name, the Olympia Whiteware is a stunning range of pure white crockery and cutlery from Olympia which has been designed to be a hardwearing porcelain crockery solution for busting hotels, canteens, casual dining restaurants and cafes. The plates, ups, saucers, tea and coffee pots, bowls and service items in this range boast of a fully vitrified body which lends remarkable glaze durability and enable it to endure a long shelf life amidst a busy catering environment.



The design of the Porcelite Mimoza Crockery is inspired by the traditional square shape that offers a choice of coupe, square mugs, rectangular dishes and rimmed plates. The other freshly introduced cutlery collection, Luna Black tableware, has been designed with stoneware and it has an overall strength of body and chip resistance like porcelain does. The pieces are all microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe and are suited for Asian, Asian fusion or Mediterranean cuisines. All three of these new collections are now available online at Redstonecatering.com.



Redstone Catering is regarded as the frontrunner in the catering and hospitality industry for supplying them with unrivalled choice in equipment and unmatched quality of service. The company is known for its quick service as it offers next day delivery on the most popular ranges. Moreover, it has a friendly and knowledgeable telesales team that help customers out any time of the day to clear their doubts and queries.



About Redstone

Redstone is an independent, family run catering equipment supplier having years of experience in supplying various items like crockery, cutlery, equipment, uniforms, etc. for catering, restaurants and hotels. They are the experts in sourcing and supplying of restaurant and bar equipment, light kitchen catering equipment, janitorial products, paper and disposables. The Redstone product range includes cutlery, crockery, glassware, tableware, foodservice, bar products, utensils and more.



Media Contact:

Name: Redstone Catering Supplies

Email: sales@redstonecatering.com

Website: Redstonecatering.com

Phone: 0121 604 7060