Reduce and Eliminate Your Credit Card and Unsecured Debt

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Wouldn’t it be lovely if one could wave a magic wand and come up with a terrific debt reduction solution? While that may not be possible, Credit-yogi.com can offer some insight about this topic that might help, such as:



- Credit Counseling Services

- Debt Settlement

- DIY Credit Repair

- Request Debt Repayment Assistance



If Your're Struggling to Pay Off Debt,We May Be Able to Help You Repay Debt and Save Your Money!



Hire a Credit Counseling Company

One of the most popular debt and credit solutions is the use of credit counseling services. These businesses, for a fee, work with clients to teach them how to handle money and credit more responsibly. They offer financial education classes and real world seminars to help people see how their spending habits affect their credit. They can also help develop a debt management program for a client. Many folks feel this is the best way to reduce debt and learn more effective financial strategies.



Debt Settlement Services

An excellent debt reduction solution is hiring a debt settlement service. The way they work is this: A consumer sets up an account with the company into which he makes a monthly deposit. The settlement company representative then contacts one’s creditors and offers to settle the debt for much less than what is owed. If the creditor agrees, the settlement company sends its payment once a month until the debt is gone. None of this is free, though, so look for a non-profit settlement service to avoid high fees.



DIY Credit Improvement

Not all debt and credit solutions involve outside assistance agencies. Virtually all of them can be done on one’s own. Contacting creditors to talk them into lowering the payments or to offer a settlement amount is something any individual can accomplish. Working out a budget that one can live on is no problem for most folks; it gets tough sticking to it, though. When that happens, revise the budget, but do not take money out of it; rather, put some more into it. Anyone can get and go over copies of his credit reports, and he can write dispute letters, too. The more incorrect items he has removed from the reports, the better his score will become.



Request Friends & Family Financial Aid

An addendum to DIY credit repair and a good debt reduction solution is to ask a close friend for a loan to help pay off debt. If more cash is needed, turn to mom and dad. They almost always help if they’re in a position to do so, but they can’t if they don’t know their help is necessary. Uncles, aunts, and cousins can all be helpful as well; the hardest part is asking.



About Credit-Yogi

Credit-yogi.com is a highly respected website whose aim is to give consumers intelligent, accurate answers to their fiscal inquiries. For a free initial consultation, dial 866-964-9644.