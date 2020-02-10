Reduce Downtime with Managed Disaster Recovery Service from Coreix Limited

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- A well-renowned provider of hosting solutions, Coreix Limited offers managed disaster recovery service that can help reduce downtime for businesses. To ensure your infrastructure is fully prepared for any issues, the company develops, implements and tests your disaster recovery measures. The company provides 100% up time SLAs for clients' infrastructure and network as well as multiple carriers and internet exchange points. Located away from flight paths and flood risk, their London data centres allow for 24/7 monitoring of servers, systems and infrastructure. The company also offers flexibility to add-on enhanced disaster recovery measures to minimise downtime. The company offers managed disaster recovery service for all their colocation, cloud and dedicated server solutions. Their managed disaster recovery service can have a plethora of benefits including:



- Active multi-site replication

- Active/passive replication

- Managed back up

- Automatic failover



Coreix Limited has a solid reputation for providing best in-class hosting services. The company provides its clients with 24/7/365 support for any issues or support that may be needed. In addition to managed disaster recovery service, the company also offers other solutions including hybrid cloud, virtual private cloud, shared colocation, manage/migrate, and a remote hands service for all your remote IT needs.



Talking about their managed disaster recovery service, a representative from the company stated, "Rapidly restore your mission critical systems, data and applications – with our managed disaster recovery service. Use our managed disaster recovery as a service to mitigate against the risk of unforeseen events – from fire and flooding, through to cyber-attacks. If the unexpected happens – our expertise will keep your mission critical systems on, to achieve business as usual, with minimal disruption."



About Coreix Limited

Coreix is a London based managed hosting, colocation and network services provider which offers secure, agile, scalable and robust hosting solutions to clients in varying sectors including enterprise, financial services, government and public sector as well as insurance, wholesale, oil, bitcoin and manufacturing.



For more information, please visit: https://www.coreix.net/managed-services/



Social Media Profiles

Twitter – https://twitter.com/coreixnet

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/coreix/



Contact Details



6 Silver Court,

Watchmead,

Welwyn Garden City

AL7 1LT

Email – enquiries@coreix.net

Phone – 0800 022 6734 or 0207 183 1725