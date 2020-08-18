Reduce File Size, Improve Responsiveness and Speed Up Performance of QuickBooks Data Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Targets matter when importing a file to QuickBooks Online.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction such as an invoice with 10 lines that would take up 10 targets. According to Intuit "While QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise and QuickBooks Online (QBO) do not have list limits, a size limit exists when you convert from QB Desktop to QBO. To convert a desktop data file to QuickBooks Online, your Desktop company file must have less than 350,000 targets."



The target count in your data file can be found by opening your QuickBooks Desktop company file and accessing Product Information by pressing the F2 key on the keyboard. Condensing or SuperCondensing a file would get a file well below the 35,000 mark. SuperCondense is simply an advanced version of the Condense feature available in QuickBooks.



A SuperCondense is highly recommended by QuickBooks experts if data file does not condense normally or if an international version of QuickBooks is being used such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK.



E-Tech's SuperCondense is a service that will produce higher responsiveness and faster performance, higher network stability, lesser susceptibility to data corruption issues, and more importantly, a reduced file size of up to 80 percent.



To learn more about this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



