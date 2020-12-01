Reduce Files, Improve Stability and Avert Data Corruption with SuperCondense for QuickBooks Canada Data Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- The definition of a large file has not been quite defined by Intuit.



A large file is usually forecast by slowdowns and crashes in QuickBooks Canada. According to experts, a file with a size of around 150 MB denotes a snag. The QuickBooks Condense feature condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. Still, the Condense operation may not remove every transaction type.



Cleaning up of company data allows for a generation if a new company file with all list of items included. This reduces the file. A brand new company file may also be created. This, however, requires one to reconstruct opening balances.



Needless to say, reducing the size of a file improves responsiveness and significantly speeds up performance of a QuickBooks Canada data file. SuperCondensing QuickBooks Canada's data files improves stability while also averting data corruption issues. "SuperCondensing large files also help with a seamless transition to QuickBooks Online, upgrade to newer versions faster and easier as well as integrate with third-party applications in a more efficient manner," E-Tech's Technical Services Manager, John Rocha said.



E-Tech's SuperCondense service targets dawdling speeds and performance by reducing file sizes from 50-80 percent of their original size. The SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks, this service allows users of QuickBooks to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory.



More service specifications for the SuperCondense for QuickBooks Canada service can be seen at https://supercondense.com/SuperCondense-for-Quickbooks-Canada.aspx



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



