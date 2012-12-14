Reduce Holiday Stress with Christmas Video Greeting Cards iPhone App

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- The "Holiday Stress Index" conducted by Harris Interactive reported that 90% of respondents say they experience stress during the holiday season.



So how do you keep stress at bay, and put the "happy" back into your holidays?



That is the question White Basket Apps is hoping to help answer with its new app, Christmas Video Greeting Cards. This app lets you create and send beautifully personalized video holiday cards to your friends and family in just a few clicks.



According to Katelyn Nguyen, one of the App's developers, "Happiness is really about focusing on the things that are truly important to us, like connecting with friends and family. A simple heartfelt message is one of the best gifts we can give the people we care about. And that’s what this app is all about."



Most people spend $50-$100 on holiday cards each year. Christmas Video Greeting Cards offers you a way to send personal, fun, video cards to as many people as you want for just $0.99.



All a user has to do is download the app to their iPhone or iPad, pick a custom holiday border, add some cool holiday music, and record a 30 second personal video. Then a user can send their video card to friends and family via Facebook or email.



White Basket Apps is also offering a little additional incentive to share your Holiday wishes with the world. If you make a card with their app that shares your wishes for this holiday season and send it to them, you will be automatically be entered for a chance to win $500. ($250 cash and $250 donated to the winner's favorite charity). So besides spreading holiday cheer, you might actually make some real money sending out cards this year!



Vietly Vu, another of the app's creators says, "Our goal is for people to have fun, inspire each other with their wishes, and put us back in touch with the joy of the season."



For more information about Christmas Video Greeting Card App, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of whitebasketapps.com, please call at 310-401-4997 or email at jeff@whitebasketapps.com.