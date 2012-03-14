LegalEye Partners With Solvaire to Reduce Legal Costs

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2012 -- Solvaire, a provider of document management services, announced today that they are entering into an agreement with LegalEye Inc., a premier provider of legal management solutions. Their joint efforts will protect clients and the law firms who serve them from poor records management and unpredictable legal costs and workflows.



The two companies complement each others’ strengths. Together they alleviate issues involving document and information storage, litigation management and legal spend and workflows. “Having a company like Solvaire to serve our customers’ document management needs is a natural extension of the value we bring to legal expense and workflow management”, said James Loeffler, CEO of LegalEye.



“I’m excited about the opportunities that LegalEye provides to both companies and law firms to improve the efficiency and transparency of their interactions and, ultimately, to reduce costs”, said Solvaire’s Chief Information Officer, Chuck Rile.



About Solvaire

Since 1999, Solvaire has offered document management services, contract and lease management systems, data rooms, litigation support, and M&A integration. It continues to serve the information management needs of Fortune 500 companies and other clients, who rely on them for software, staffing, hosting, training and consultation. Learn more at www.solvaire.com.



About LegalEye®

LegalEye® Legal Spend Management Software fosters collaboration between corporate and outside counsel through automated bill reviews, law firm visibility throughout the invoice-to-payment process, dynamic dashboarding, reporting and analysis and flexible and collaborative budgeting. LegalEye® Consulting harnesses the knowledge of CPAs, Lean/Six Sigma Black Belts (continuous improvement experts) and IT professionals to deliver financial clarity and streamlined processes to law and claims departments and law firms, with a specialization in alternative fee arrangements. Learn more at www.legaleyeroi.com.



