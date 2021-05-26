Reduce QuickBooks File Size with a File Merge Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- QuickBooks' experts recommend optimizing QuickBooks files larger than 500MB every 6 to 12 months to ensure they run at optimal performance.



The optimize process copies all data into a new data file, removes unwanted temporary data as well as audit trail data to bring down file size by 25 to 40 percent. Merging two company data files into one company is currently not available with QuickBooks Online. QuickBooks Online company files can be merged as long as they are converted to the QuickBooks Desktop format prior to the merge. The merged files would then need to be uploaded to a new QuickBooks Online company file.



Because each company is created as a separate file that cannot be merged, data would have to be manually input into the company intended to be kept.



Due to Intuit's lack of anappropriate tools or features to merge two files into one, businesses are forced to turn to third party companies that undertake to perform file merge services with full authenticity.



A third party file merge service merges a local data file into a networked data file, merges two different data files, consolidates multiple QuickBooks data files into a single file after adding a class to each data file, and also assists in merging data files prior to uploading to QuickBooks Online.



Technical Services Manager at E-Tech, a leading QuickBooks Consultancy service, John Rocha, explained that in order to combine multiple company data files, the chart of accounts in both files cannot have the same account name with different types. He added that the chart of accounts should be made as identical as possible in the QuickBooks company files. Only accounts with same name and type in each report can be merged. QuickBooks 'classes' feature is used to track data by department, entity, or location. Two classes can be merged by editing the second class and making the name identical with the first class.



E-Tech's file merge service concentrates on merging lists –including Chart of Accounts, Customers, Vendors, Employees, Items, and Other Names, merging transactions –including all financial transactions, as well as add classes to all transactions in each company file which can be used for reporting purposes.



Rocha explained that there are certain limitations to the file merge service such as payroll checks being merged as regular checks and do not appear in payroll reports or W2 calculations. He added that bank reconciliations also cannot be merged because QuickBooks does not support the transfer of Bank Reconciliations.



Furthermore, data files with negative inventory and assembly builds do not merge correctly because there is insufficient quantity on hand to build the assemblies and they transfer over as pending builds. Customer notes and to-do lists are also not included in the merge.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Merge Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-file-merge-service/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk