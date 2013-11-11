Reduce the Dependency on Corrective Eye Wear with Laser Vision Correction Surgery

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The Braverman Eye Center, an acclaimed eye care institute now provides the highest grade Laser Vision Correction Surgery to its patients. This eye center has a highly skilled staff along with the latest technology.



The Laser Vision Correction Surgery at the Braverman Eye Center involves an Excimer laser to help patients who are near-sighted, far-sighted or those with an astigmatism, reduce refractive errors and decrease their dependence on corrective eye wear, including glasses and contact lenses.



Moreover, Laser vision correction is a broad term used to describe a variety of laser procedures, including ASA (Advanced Surface Ablation) PRK and LASIK. All laser vision correction procedures are performed with an Excimer laser, which is used to reshape the cornea, thereby correcting visual imperfections. However, all of them employ a different principle.



In fact, it’s not only the technology used but the eye surgeons at the Braverman Eye Center are also recognized as leading LASIK and ASA PRK Surgeons. These surgeons’ offer a range of other vision correction procedures that have helped many patients in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and South Florida achieve clearer vision. The Braverman Eye Center is the best place for a Laser Vision Correction in Fort Lauderdale.



Apart from the above; the cost effective services are another key factor that has added to their success, making them the foremost choice for patients looking for laser vision correction.



About The Braverman Eye Center

Since 1973, The Braverman Eye Center, located in Hallandale Beach, Florida, has been serving the eye needs of the community. They are a premium South Florida LASIK and Laser Vision Correction center and have helped thousands of South Florida and LASIK Miami, epi-LASIK and PRK corrective eye surgery patients. Laser Vision Correction Lasik is done in their own state-of-the-art laser surgical facility, featuring the premium Liebert System for humidity and temperature control, allowing for excellent vision results and low enhancement rates.



For more information, please visit http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/laservisioncorrection.asp.



Contact Address - :

1935 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

Toll Free - 888-954-LASIK

Email ID - regina@bravermaneyecenter.com