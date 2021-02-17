Reduce the Odds of Developing a Cavity

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- It's easier to find cavities before they turn more serious by inspecting the teeth for odd white patches. On a tooth, an early sign of decay is the discoloration that occurs, which means the tooth may have lost minerals. It could be thought of as a cavity warning sign that may evolve if there is a loss of extra minerals from the tooth and the enamel (the defensive outer layer of teeth) is damaged over time.



The basic trick is to be proactive to reduce the chances of eroding the enamel. One way to help reduce the chances of a cavity is to use nutrients from saliva. Be careful about sugary and starchy foods. Be extra conscious of what is being eaten and emphasize after-meal brushing, especially if sweet or sugary food and drink is being consumed.



About Assure a Smile

Assure a Smile is the longest-tenured holistic dentist practice in Miami. Spearheaded by Dr. Theodore "Ted" Herrmann, its top priority is to provide patients with all-encompassing oral health care that safely improves oral health and wellness. By helping patients look and feel their best through a holistic dentistry approach, Assure a Smile focuses on improving oral and overall body health as well. We strive to empower patients to make informed lifestyle choices that result in strong teeth, healthy gums, beautiful smiles, and optimum vitality. For more information on holistic dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.assureasmile.com or call 305-274-0047.