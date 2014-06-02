Reduced Injuries and Product Touches in Direct Store Delivery Solutions for Magline

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Within the retail industry, it is impossible to look at the quality of material handling processes without looking at delivery to retail outlets. Nearly three-fourths of the total costs of direct store delivery (DSD) rest with warehouse, order assembly, and delivery to retail customers. The remaining 30 percent of costs come from demand and supply planning, manufacturing, order generation, dispatch planning, and transportation.



When looking at the total system involved in DSD, one must consider three key elements: the health and safety of workers, product damage and quality of service, and the most cost-effective way to deliver products.



Health and safety

Workers who have fewer injuries stay on the job longer, remain productive, and benefit everyone. Even the types of injuries sustained can be significantly minimized using best-practice solutions.



Quality of service

Product quality is improved whenever product touches are eliminated, resulting in less risk of product breakage or damage. An improvement in service quality can be measured by a reduction in returns, the agility to deliver multiple store formats, and by servicing customers more effectively.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.qualitydigest.com/inside/quality-insider-article/material-handling-made-elegant.html.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Magline was named a finalist in the MHI Innovation Award. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209