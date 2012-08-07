Reduced Pricing at CandleFOREX.com Set to Bring on Surge of Inquiries

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- CandleFOREX announced today that it has reduced pricing on all MetaTrader programming services. “To Forex traders, price is everything,” explains CandleFOREX spokesperson Walsh. “Just as food and gas prices have seen wild fluctuations in the last year, the currency market has volatility all its own. For this reason, we’re reducing our pricing structure across the board.”



The dollar index (US:DXY), which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell to 82.32 from today’s high of 83.37. “Although incremental and a mere one percent, a trader feels every movement and pip,” continues spokesperson Walsh.



CandleFOREX specializes in programming Expert Advisors and Indicators for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. As one of the world’s most popular trading platforms, MT4 has its benefits and drawbacks. Consequently, many traders chose to build off the MetaTrader architecture in order to expand the usefulness of the program. In keeping with the company’s price reduction, spokesperson Walsh offers these cost-saving tips to traders seeking MT4 programming services:



- Consult First: Never purchase MetaTrader programming services sight unseen.



- Get a Guarantee: Only work with companies that provide a guarantee on their programming code.



- Build a Rapport: Unfortunately, programming code can get lost in translation. Therefore, this rapport must transcend and resolve any language barriers. Successful programming requires clear, comprehensive communication in a language you understand.



- Explicitly Define Trading Rules: Minor changes to a custom trading system can increase pricing exponentially.



Says spokesperson Walsh, “Our industry will always be price-sensitive, and we’re simply responding to that need.”



About CandleFOREX

Catering to the needs of both individual and institutional Forex traders, CandleFOREX provides MetaTrader programming solutions and 24/7 tech support. For more information or to program a custom MetaTrader Expert Advisor or MetaTrader Indicators, visit: http://www.candleforex.com