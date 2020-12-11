Reduced QuickBooks List Size Equals Greater Control over Data

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- As the names list or the combined names list is reached, QuickBooks begins to take longer to record each new added name until it will simply no longer accept new entries.



A name is a customer, vendor, account, employee, item or other name.



Similarly, the Items list in QuickBooks Pro and Premier has a 14,500 entry limitation. Many less prominent lists in Pro and Premier have limitations of 10,000 names or fewer. Many small businesses that start out with Pro andPremier move right along from year to year without any problems, until one day they no longer can enter list data. It might be their customers/jobs, their vendors or the combination of total names. On the other hand, it might be their items. "It doesn't take very long over the course of time to accumulate 14,500 items within your lists if you frequently change the merchandise you sell," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



Lists can be easily tackled by merging items. Items of the same type can be merged together. Service items can be merged together, but a service type item cannot be merged with a non-inventory item type. "When merging two items, you must decide which items are going to be merged into another item. The items merged will no longer exist on your Item list. Before merging, make sure you have a backup of your QuickBooks file to archive for historical purposes," Rocha said.



He added that historical transactions will contain only the items left after the merge.



Condensing a data file will remove all transactions prior to the condense date and will remove list items to reduce the list size. Condensing does not work with company files that have inventory and a SuperCondense service may be required in such cases.



E-Tech's List Reduction Services make it possible to regain control over data by pruning out data specific to customers, vendors or items.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks List Reduction Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-list-reduction-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk