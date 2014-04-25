Reduced Room Rates and New Complimentary Travel Incentives Being Offered with Select Stays at the Hotel by the Red Canal in Mandalay

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The Hotel by the Red Canal in Mandalay, Myanmar (http://www.hotelredcanal.com) has quickly become one of the most gorgeous and affordable boutique hotels in the region. As a way to reach out to new and existing guests and clients, The Hotel by the Red Canal has announced remarkable new ways to experience their accommodations by offering luxurious options for stays booked between April 1, 2014 and September 30, 2014. In addition to these amazing incentives, The Hotel by the Red Canal has also announced incredible price reductions on a two night stay (or more) that provide up to a 50% savings from their standard rates.



LINK: £75 off Bookings over £600 at Hotels.com



Beginning April 1, 2014, The Hotel by the Red Canal will provide a 50% price discount to all travelers who book a minimum two night stay. In addition to these newly announced rates which are available during prime travel months, the hotel has also announced luxury upgrades and hotel packages depending on the room category. These include complimentary sparkling wine delivered in-room and hospitality spa treatments. These exclusive discounts and offers are only available through September 30, 2014 and travelers are encouraged to reserve their stay quickly because of an expected high interest and demand. More information about these offers and upgrades can be discovered by contacting the hotel through email or phone.



First opened in 2006, The Hotel by the Red Canal in Mandalay is recognized as the finest hotel in the area and is the top ranked hotel in Mandalay by TripAdvisor.com. It is a regular travel award nominee and winner and was recently a World Luxury Hotel Award winner in 2012. The hotel is located minutes away from the Mandalay Palace and the city’s cultural center. It offers 25 different Suites that are very well appointed and include four different floor plans and layouts. The Prana Spa offer body treatments and other opportunities for indulgence and fitness. The Spice Garden restaurant features two floors of chic and elegant cuisine that focuses on the finest Indian food. The Hotel by the Red Canal has an immaculate swimming pool in addition to a business center and in-room internet access.



More information about The Hotel by the Red Canal can be found online at www.hotelredcanal.com or by emailing info@hotelredcanal.com. The website features an online availability and reservation system along with additional information about the hotel and the general area including travel attractions and hotel partners.



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