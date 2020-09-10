Reducing Target Count in QuickBooks for a Seamless Transition to QuickBooks Online May Require More Than Just a Condense, E-Tech Says

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- To convert a QuickBooks desktop file -Enterprise, Premier, or Pro to QuickBooks Online, the Desktop file must have less than 350,000 targets.



A target is a detail line or item line in a transaction. For example, an invoice with 10 lines would take up 10 targets.The Targets of a QuickBooks transaction provides detailed information about the transaction and includes the target accounts, target names, target memos and target amounts.



The maximum number of targets that are allowed in a data file before converting to QuickBooks Online is 350,000. When converting to QuickBooks Online, the number of targets is the limiting factor, not the size of the file.



If a data file has more than 350,000 targets and needs to be reduced, a Condense or SuperCondense would need to be performed, experts say, or lists and balances would have to be imported without all transaction details.



A Condense or SuperCondense will remove all closed transactions prior to the cut-off date to reduce the target count. "Because files with inventory do not condense, a SuperCondense would be required in such cases. A SuperCondense will also be required if your data file does not condense normally or if you are using an International version of QuickBooks such as QuickBooks Canada or QuickBooks UK," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



