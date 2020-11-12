New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- The Global Redundant Brake System Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Redundant Brake System industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



Automated driving requires an uninterrupted availability of braking, especially as electrical systems are gradually replacing the mechanical systems. Redundancy is highly demanded and should ideally be achieved with a limited increase in the complexities and costs. A conventional brake system contains a vacuum brake booster and an electronic stability control unit. The innovation of a redundant brake system has the vacuum brake booster replaced by an intelligent electromechanical booster.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Hyundai, Bosch, Continental, ZF Group, Toyota.



The Redundant Brake System industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Fully Electric

Semi-Electric



By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)



Drum

Disc

Emergency

Anti-lock



Regional Outlook of Redundant Brake System Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Redundant Brake System market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



