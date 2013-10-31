Redux Designs Introduces Artistic Refinishing

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Redux Designs gives a new definition to furniture refinishing Ft Lauderdale as it introduces artistic refinishing, a practice that wonderfully blends artistry and functionality to form designer pieces out of salvaged or undesirable furniture.As families and single professionals are strongly becoming design-conscious, thanks to the influence of media and the internet backed by increasing demand in solid craftsmanship, Redux Designs centers its services and products to customization and personalization using a fusion of modern and classic furniture making.



Redux Designs and its team of design experts and craftsmen specialize in refinishing, redesigning, refurbishing and hand-picking workable furniture pieces using skillful manual labor. An opposite of furniture mass production applied by large manufacturers, its business principle is bound by the mission to string a harmony between an abode and its owner. By hand-customizing each furniture piece, customers are promised with only the perfect pieces that truly reflect their personalities and taste.



As of this time of expansion, Redux Designs has readily available refinished furniture and tables. Its refinished products include rustic furniture Florida, vintage furniture Miami and contemporary furniture Miam i. On the other hand, its table items are all hand built and can be transformed into benches and coffee tables. For other furniture design ideas, Redux Designs customizes and delivers ordered furniture.



Aside from refinishing and hand-making furniture, Redux Designs perform interior designing, home and office accessorizing and furniture salvaging. Whether it is classic or contemporary furniture Ft Lauderdale customers are looking for, it can totally deliver a work of art from new or old furniture pieces.



The business run by a husband-and-wife tandem just recently opened but is already gaining fame among furniture lovers in Florida.Customers are encouraged to check out its online portfolio for available products at http://www.reduxdesigns.net.



For any customization or refinishing work, you can call 561-860-1189 and look for Grant. Or, email your inquiry to info@reduxdesigns.net.