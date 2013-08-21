Redyns Medical, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "Redyns Medical, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Redyns Medical, LLC (Redyns) is a medical device manufacturing company. The company develops practical and innovative medical technologies for the surgical community. It offers prowick's products for shoulder, knee, ankle, foot, hand and wrist arthroscopic and mini-open procedures. Redyns services include intellectual property assessment, market analysis, competitive analysis, regulatory assessment, concept development, technical design, rapid prototyping, economic analysis and transaction negotiation. The company's product prowick Lipoplasty is a post-operative dressing system designed for tumescent, wet and super-wet liposuction techniques. Its product Limb-Leash is a hands-free extremity supporting system. Redyns is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Redyns Medical, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Advanced Medical Diagnostics, LLC. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Control Medical Technology, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Redyns Medical, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Veridex, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (STJ) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Tissue Regeneration Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Autoimmune Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Nutek Orthopaedics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Cook Medical Incorporated - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update