Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Reebok International Ltd.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Reebok International Ltd.: Retail - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Reebok International Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Reebok International Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Reebok International Ltd."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Reebok International Ltd. (Reebok) is an in-store and online retailer of sporting goods. The company designs and distributes sports, fitness and casual footwear, apparel and equipment worldwide. Reebok markets its product range under Reebok, Rockport and Reebok-CCM Hockey labels. Furthermore, the company holds licensing agreements with four professional leagues: the National Football League (NFL), the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Major League Baseball in the US. It also maintains long-standing partnership with many famous athletes such as Eli Manning, Santonio Holmes, Alexander Ovechkin and Yao Ming. The company conducts business operations across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Currently, the company operates as a subsidiary of Adidas AG, a sports apparel manufacturer. Reebok is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Reebok International Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102533/reebok-international-ltd-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html