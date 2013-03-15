Reed Brothers Security Celebrates over 50 Years in Business

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Nothing is more important to a home owner that keeping their loved ones and their property safe. For over 50 years, Reed Brothers Security has been providing reliable and comprehensive home security systems and business security systems and related security products to the Greater San Francisco Bay area. Centrally located in the Temescal District, Reed Brothers is a community-based business that has a long-established history for providing the burglar alarms and security devices that have kept home and businesses safe and given more residents the peace of mind they need for knowing what matters most to them is safe and secure.



When you need the services of a business that will determine the security of your home or business, the last thing you want to do is entrust the job to someone that you don’t know. Reed Brothers Security offers the wide range of products and services that will meet your every security need. They also have the extensive experience of providing alarm systems that have proven effective at keeping all types of facilities safe. The security company also serves as locksmiths for automotive, residential and commercial needs. Whether you have an issue with an existing lock or you need new security installed in any area, they are the locksmiths who have been providing security solutions to area residents for more than 50 years. They use the most up-to-date security products to provide you with the most advanced security for your property.



Reed Brothers Security offers video security systems, safes, latch guards, smoke alarms, door and window guards and more. Their specialty is in providing alarm system solutions that are tailor made to each installation site. Their technicians also have the skills to troubleshoot problems you might be having with existing security systems and have the access to numerous manufacturers’ products so that they can often supply the replacement parts needed to repair your system.



About Reed Brothers Security

For more than 50 years, Reed Brothers Security has been providing home security systems and customized security solutions to the Greater San Francisco Bay area. They credit their success with their delivery of dependable products and enduring customer service. They continue to exceed their customers’ expectations by providing unsurpassed automotive, home and office security products and services. For additional information please visit, http://reedbrotherssecurity.com/.