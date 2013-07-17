Reed Brothers Security Is Featured on ABC Channel 7 News

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- With crime rates as high as ever, it’s more important than ever to take necessary steps to protect your home and property, and Reed Brothers Security wants to help you. Recently, the company was featured in the news on ABC channel 7 after high quality home surveillance cameras were able to catch thieves stealing delivered packages sitting on people’s porches.



Reed Brothers residential and commercial security company only sells the latest in security technology. They recommend these systems because they are effective. In fact, one reason why both package thieves in the new video were able to be apprehended and identified was because of the picture quality of the video surveillance cameras. The cameras are able to generate a sharp image so that every detail is captured without distortion or pixilation. Reed Brothers Security also has cameras like these, as well as specially designed cameras that can be hidden in plain sight, like their mini spy camera or plant camera which, according to the company, “is great for those who need to add surveillance without being detected.”



In addition to surveillance cameras, Reed Brothers Security also sells alarm systems, locks, safes, and personal security devises such as mace, pepper stray, and whistles. For the most effective combination of home security, try using the surveillance cameras with the alarm systems. Many of the cameras allow you to view your business or home through the internet or through your smart phone. This means that if your home or business alarm is ever tripped, you can immediately get an update on your security status, and then pull up a live feed from your surveillance cameras inside and outside your home and office.



About Reed Brothers Security

For more than 50 years, Reed Brothers Security has been keeping the Greater San Francisco Bay area a little safer. They're committed to supplying their clients with top-of-the-line home and business security needs and they attribute their success to their dependable products and enduring customer service. Reed Brothers Security is ready to exceed your expectations on any and every home security or office security needs you have. For more detail please visit, http://reedbrotherssecurity.com/.