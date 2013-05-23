Reed Brothers Security Now Has 95 Five-Star Reviews on Yelp

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Reed Brothers Security, one of the security services companies in the greater San Francisco Bay area, is excited to announce that it has reached 95 five-star reviews on Yelp. The local review site offers overwhelmingly positive feedback from real Reed Brothers Security customers.



The unfortunate reality of living in the San Francisco area is that crime can be a real problem. Customers of Reed Brothers Security can rest easier at night knowing that they’re protected with state of the art locks, safes, handrails, gates, access controls, alarm systems, surveillance cameras, personal security items, and more. A perusal of the company’s Yelp reviews is simple proof that people not only need these security products and services, but that they also are glad they came to Reed Brothers Security for the help they needed.



In addition to a range of quality, reliable products for both residential and commercial customers, Reed Brothers Security is committed to offering great customer service. The company is always standing by for urgent service requests. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We are committed to protecting your belongings and investments with our modern equipment and cutting-edge services.” From the positive Yelp reviews to a 2012 Super Service Award from Angie’s List, it’s clear that Reed Brothers Security is a great place to turn to for security products and services.



About Reed Brothers Security

For more than 50 years, Reed Brothers Security has provided the greater San Francisco Bay area with the most dependable and comprehensive security services available. The full-service security company is oriented towards the community and providing highly dependable products and exceptional customer service. Whether it’s automotive, home, or office security, Reed Brothers Security is ready and waiting to exceed your expectations. For more detail please visit, http://www.reedbrotherssecurity.com/.