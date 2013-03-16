Reed Brothers Security Offers Home Security Camera That Helps Police Catch Thief

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2013 -- More thieves are taking advantage of the fact that packages are often delivered while homeowners are not at home to receive them. In the case where a thief stole a package off the porch of Oakland California resident, Damon Paiz, the value of having indoor and outdoor security systems has been proven. A video taken by the outdoor surveillance camera shows a man casing the Paiz home before coming up to the door, taking the package and going away. Police now have a positive ID of the man. Adding security cameras to alarm systems provides an even greater degree of security to protect property that is outdoors that can be taken with little effort.



The number of people who shop for electronics online and have them delivered to the door is increasing. Most people are unable to be at home when their orders are delivered. Thieves who are looking for these electronics know that they can usually take them from the front of the home without worry from burglar alarms. Reed Brothers Security was fast to warn that it is important to get a video camera that has the capacity to take a good quality video of the perpetrator. While the number of people who are buying video surveillance cameras is also on the rise, only those that are of good quality are likely to get the results that will make a difference and prevent thieves like the one that visited Damon Paiz from getting away clean!



The security cameras sold at Reed Brothers Security include those that are obvious and easy for would-be thieves to see as well as those that are inconspicuous so that thieves don’t realize they are being videoed. Most of the cameras available today are easy to use and offer the advantage of being able to send images to your laptop or other wireless device such as a Smart Phone. However, they differ in available features such as low-light cameras for taking videos at night and high definition cameras that take clearer pictures. They also differ in price from one model to the next. Reed Brothers Security has a wide range of cameras and security systems and locksmith products and services to keep your residence or business more secure.



About Reed Brothers Security

Reed Brothers Security has been working to keep the Greater San Francisco Bay area safe, secure and successful since 1956. As needs change for security products and services to meet the demands of today’s homes and businesses, they continue to provide alarm systems and surveillance equipment that reflects the most advanced technology. Reed Brothers will help you meet regulations and gain peace of mind with the residential and commercial security systems that are right for your needs. For additional information please visit, http://reedbrotherssecurity.com/.