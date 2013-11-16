Reed Brothers Security to Sell Port Key

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2013 -- San Francisco locksmith company, Reed Brothers Security, is now offering a new product called the Port Key. This product is not found in many stores and will appeal to anyone with bulky key chains or too many USB drives.



The Port Key allows you to throw away the keychain and the extra weight of the keys. The product uses a special key that is lightweight and made to slide into its holder. When keys are put away, the Port Key is about the size of a Tic Tac® box. The Port Key gets rid of the jangling of keys hitting each other and the accidental scratching from the blades. This new technology will not only appeal to car drivers, but to motorcyclists as well who struggle with extra keys. There are options to include a USB drive, bottle opener, or LED light as well.



Along with the organization, the Port Key is one of many security systems Reed Brothers offers for your keys: when you lose them, they can now be traced back to you. This means no more scrambling to remember when you last had your important key or USB drive. Reed Brothers Security says, “We knew we had to offer the Port Key because it fits perfectly with our company commitment to provide protection to your belongings with modern equipment and cutting edge technology. This product is a simple way we can help enhance your safety.” The Port Key will be offered through their website as well as at their store location in Oakland.



About Reed Brothers Security

Protecting the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 50 years, Reed Brothers Security offers an array of security services to protect you and your belongings. They aim to provide cutting edge technology and superior service to make you feel safe. Reed Brothers Security is a licensed, bonded, and insured company that you can trust.