Reed Real Estate Group Launches Website for Those Searching for Homes in Hilton Head

Hilton Head, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- With year-round temperatures ranging in the 70's and a population of only 39,000, Hilton Head offers all the enticing characteristics potential home buyers seek in a new place of residence. Among the most desirable locales in America, home sales in this area have remained steady for more than a decade. In order to facilitate the efforts of those considering Hilton Head Island, Reed Real Estate Group has launched their Explorehhi website, which offers a compilation of information about the island and listings of homes for sale within the most exclusive neighborhoods.



Rich Reed, an agent of Reed Real Estate Group, affirmed, "With our current and potential clients in mind, we developed this website as a tool to aid in the search for homes on Hilton Head Island. Our combined experience in excess of 70 years, along with our extensive knowledge of the local real estate market, have enabled us to maintain our position at the top 1 percent in sales volume in our area for a number of years. Among the amenities offered by Hilton Head are vehicle access to the mainland, 42 square miles of semi-tropical landscape, more than 50 miles of nature trails and 12 miles of gorgeous beaches."



The majority of families considering relocation are concerned with the quality of education their children will have access to in their new area of residence. Regarding this matter, Reed stated, "The neighborhoods we cover are all in close proximity to Hilton Head Island Middle and High Schools, Hilton Head Island Baccalaureate Elementary School and the Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts."



A $10 million facility catering to both visual and performing arts, the Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts was established 1996. Educating students in grades 1 through 5, there are 710 students currently enrolled. The facility offers the Elizabeth Wallace Theater for dramatic, comedic and musical productions and the Studio Theater for workshop performances. Also featured is the Walter Greer Art Gallery. School within the Hilton Head community have received high ratings from local parents.



Reed continued, "We also offer listings in Sea Pines Plantation. This community is home to 4 golf courses including the RBC Heritage that gained fame as part of the annual PGA Tour Golf Tournament. Sea Pines Plantation also features more than 5 miles of Atlantic Ocean beaches, 605 acres of forest preserve, exclusive dining and shopping experiences and a number of nature based family activities.



About Reed Real Estate Group

Reed Real Estate Group represents both buyers and sellers of residential real estate. Their mission is to develop strong relationships with their clients by consistently utilizing their experience in marketing, pricing strategies and negotiation skills to meet the needs of their clientele. Their Explorehhi website provides current home listings as well as other relevant community and market oriented information.