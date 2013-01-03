Reel Effect Bring Your Business Into 2013 with the Latest in Interactive Video Marketing

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- The team at Reel Effect is excited to help your business ring in the new year by bringing your website to life with innovative motion graphics. Their video marketing products help drive clients and new business through the use of SEO optimised interactive video marketing, on websites and social media platforms.



“It has been said a picture is worth a thousand words, and video just takes it to a whole other level,” Says Nick Brister a Senior Case Advisor at Settle-My-Debt; “The possibilities are really endless, and consumers have a preference towards receiving information through video, rather than text and images. In short if they wanted a book they’d buy one.”



Reel Effect’s video marketing takes into account the fact modern consumers spend 40 hours a week online, and 8 out of 10 internet users favor video content over text and images. In fact 85% are more likely to buy a product after viewing a short video, and shockingly 65% of potential customers have watched advertisement online for entertainment.



The company’s clients and portfolio includes many well-known companies and organizations. Recently one of their promotional videos, for Primal Parking, was featured on the nationally televised BBC show Dragons’ Den.



About Reel Effect

Reel Effect is a Manchester based digital media company with a passion for helping clients reach their potential through dynamic motion graphic web videos, which keep consumers engaged while delivering your message, and increasing their propensity to buy. The company and its in house team of SEO specialists are ready to work with clients to help them ethically reach their target audience, through Google, YouTube, and other key web portals.



