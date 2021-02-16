Reel-Logix Manages the Seamless Delivery of Plywood Reels, Nailed Wood Reels, Steel Reels, and Recycled Reels

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Based in Texas servicing Houston Reels and Texas Reels local requests, as well as the surrounding states, the Reel Recycling initiative is available to customers across the continental U.S. Used wood reels and the reel recycling program focus attention on sustainability and the preservation of natural resources. There are many considerations when weighing which type of reel is best for a particular job. Plywood reels are one of the more affordable options and are typically used for lightweight transport solutions that are non-returnable, examples include rubber tubing, cables, wires, ropes, tapes, and light chains. Combining versatility with strength, plywood reels are also a preferred packaging choice for insulated wire and elevator cables, industrial cables, cordage products, ferrous wire, and other materials, and they can be ordered as hardwood or softwood products.



Reel-Logix has same-day shipping available for 12 distinct sizes which enable flexibility when planning for a last-minute order or pivoting a plan to accommodate an unexpected change. With a longer lead time, plywood reels can be uniquely designed to meet specific cubic and carrying capacities, tailoring the reel solution to the unique application. Painting and/or stenciling is available and sizes range from 8" to 48" in diameter. Bolts are made with a 1/4th inch slot or hex head with T nuts and a 3/8th inches hex head with nuts and washers. At a time when environmental responsibility is high on the list of priorities, Reel-Logix champion a reel recycling program that looks to recondition and repurpose used reels so that resources can be saved as well as time and investment. Established in 1992, the award-winning initiative has enabled end users to save over 10,000 trees by reusing more than 50,000 reels annually.



Reel customers who are looking to buy a recycled reel are able to purchase a reel at a fraction of the cost that a new reel would cost. Not all reels are suitable for recycling, reels with broken flanges or torn arbor holes are not suitable for recycling for instance, but having this consideration in mind as the reels are used for the first time empowers business owners to make choices that could make recycling a viable option after use. It is expected that scuffs and scratches, minor dents, and light weathering are inevitable as reels are used, these can be mitigated as the reel is recycled to ensure that the product being transported in the future is not exposed to a cable-bearing surface that could snag or otherwise damage a cable or valuable product. Resetting any high nails and sanding uneven surfaces are a standard part of the recycling process before a final quality inspection takes place at Reel-Logix.



When wood reels are not adequate for a project, and a heavier duty solution is appropriate, steel reels are also available from Reel-Logix.



About Reel-Logix Solutions

Reel-Logix Solutions is a Houston-based hybrid reel company providing innovative reel products and cost-saving solutions to the wire and cable industry. As a leading recycler, importer, and manufacturer of steel reels, wooden reels, used wood reels, plywood reels, import reels, and cable reels, Reel-Logix is family operated and has been in business for over 28 years. Proud members of the National Wooden Pallet and Container Association, their reel management services offer a one-stop for clients across Texas and the surrounding states. Lean manufacturing principles, quality checks, and audits dovetail with excellent customer service and the 24/7 commitment which can help deliver even when lead times are short. Recycled reels can be purchased at a reduced cost compared to new reels and the Eco-friendly process aligns with the commitment to clients, communities, and the environment. For Texas Reels, Houston Reels, and end-to-end reel solutions, contact Reel-Logix today.



Contact Details:



Online: https://www.reel-logix.com/

Email: sales@Reel-Logix.com

Arrange reel recycling pickup: Call 713-369-3139 or email recovery@Reel-Logix.com

Phone: (281) 617-7444