Reema.org - The Best Ecommerce Website for Replica Luxury Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reema.org is an online portal that exhibits an extensive range of luxury replica watches making it easy for the customers to get their hands on the long desired flawless replicas of their favorite watch brand. They have the knowledge of the replica industry and are an experienced seller of replica luxury watches by brands such as Rolex, Omega, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Christian Dior, Tag Heuer, Longines, and the list is endless. The luxury watches online boutique is the best place to order for replica branded watches because of their user friendly customer service that comes along when one orders from this website. At Reema.org, they understand the urge of buying that same design with the label of one’s favorite watch brand and they try to gratify this desire of owning a flawless piece that resembles exactly their favorite design from their desired watch brand, but at an extremely affordable price.



The main advantages of ordering replica luxury watches from Reema.org are as follows:-



-Four accessible and convenient payment modes

-Three shipping methods including fast express delivery

-14 days refund policy if not satisfied with the product

-180 days warranty on all watches



With more than 90 watch brands replicas available on Reema.org, it offers an array of choices to the customer to pick from. All the watches available on the website are in the best condition and are absolutely new. The four flexible payment methods available on the website are through credit card, western union and moneygram, and bank to bank wire transfer. One can even just email the team in case one has any query or wants to place an order.



The online shopping website has three types of shipping method. If the customer opts for free ordinary express mail service then he/she will receive the parcel within 10-20 working days. With fast express mail service at $10, the customer will receive the order within 7-14 working days and with fast express mail service at $30, will receive it within a week’s time. Unlike any other replica luxury watch website, this one offers a 180 days warranty that is available on each and every watch exhibited on the website.



About Reema.org

Reema.org has grown into a into a solid replica watches online shopping website since its inception. Their main goal is to offer wide-selection of replica luxury watches at affordable prices with an unsurpassed customer service to achieve highest customer satisfaction.



Media Contact: Jason Tong

Email: sale.reema@gmail.com

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Website: http://www.reema.org/