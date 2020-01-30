Refacing from Capital Kitchen Refacing Offers Homeowners Affordable Remodeling Solutions

Bensalem, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Many homeowners dream of reinventing their kitchen with a new set of custom cabinets — especially right before the holiday season. Unfortunately, a completely new set of custom cabinets can take a huge toll on a homeowner's remodeling budget. Now, there's an innovative solution from the team at Capital Kitchen Refacing that allows homeowners to give their kitchen a new look at a fraction of the price of custom cabinet replacements — professional kitchen cabinet refacing in Newtown, PA .



Kitchen cabinet refacing is a more affordable alternative to complete cabinet renovation. During refacing, the remodeling company removes the face of the cabinets and replaces them with a new design that fits the look the homeowner has in mind. Drawers, bases, and frames are also refaced and reinstalled to match the cabinets. The end result is a completely new aesthetic at a fraction of the cost of a complete set of new cabinets.



Capital Kitchen Refacing is the area's number one choice for cabinet refacing. Their team prides themselves on refacing using custom-made, thick, solid wood frames and faces. Their top-quality materials and professional installations allow homeowners to enjoy a more beautiful kitchen without worrying about damage to the structural integrity of the cabinet. Capital Kitchen Refacing even offers free quotes and estimates for homeowners on a budget.



Now is the perfect time for homeowners to refresh their interior design before the winter holidays arrive. Anyone who would like to learn more about kitchen refacing in Burlington County, NJ from the team at Capital Kitchen Refacing should give them a call today at 267-390-4823.



About Capital Kitchen Refacing

Capital Kitchen Refacing specializes in kitchen refacing, working with their customers throughout the entire design process. Their trusted professionals are always there to help, taking care of every facet, from the measurements to hauling away the trash. Serving the Philadelphia area and surrounding towns, Capital Kitchen Refacing even offers custom cabinet installations, ensuring that every customer is met with what they have envisioned.



Learn more by visiting: http://www.capitalkitchenrefacing.com/.