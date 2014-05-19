ReferAfriend.co Offers Online Appointment Software for Professionals at Great Prices

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- ReferAfriend.co is a highly renowned company offering cost effective software that is ideally suited for professionals who provide time-based services. The San Jose based company behind this revolutionary online appointment software is offering a complete solution for all professionals and businesses looking to increase their customer base to sign up for its software at great prices. The single platform software allows providers of time based services, such as salon managers, massage therapists, Pilates, Yoga and music teachers and owners of hair and nail salons, to provide better services to their clients and increase their clientele.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We understand that small businesses go through a lot of challenges while trying to grow and manage their business in this competitive business environment. The only way such businesses can grow is by catering to a large number of local clients without sacrificing on the services they offer. Since the big chains are able to employ marketers and cutting edge marketing tools, including the Internet, local micro business have harder time to compete. Our online appointment software is designed to help business owners manage their business by using a web-based platform suited for them, which they can use to market their offerings on social platforms as well. This is allowing them to grow their client base with lower efforts and provide the online convenience and their customer base is use to get from larger chains.”



ReferAfriend.co is a single, user-friendly platform that helps providers of time-based services to better manage their clients and market their offerings at the same time. Some of the features included in the software offered by the company are customer management, event scheduling, event automated notifications, ability to publish content on social networks, lead generation, marketing tools and a billing system. Alongside, the users of the software can also manage their inventory and prepare invoices for their clients from the same dashboard.



“Our software is designed to provide all the service that small to medium sized businesses need on the same platform. Although there are several tools that can be used for different tasks that a business owner needs to perform, yet our software is entirely different as we have tried to integrate everything they need into a single platform. Additionally, since our software runs entirely online, our clients can access their dashboards from any computer in the world by simply logging in to our system using their credentials”, further added the executive.



ReferAfriend.co is offering three levels of monthly subscriptions. The three levels include Monthly Bronze, Monthly Silver and Monthly Gold, each of which is priced at affordable rates and carries the same core features, tools and functionality. However, the packages differ by the number of events they can support on monthly bases. Interested individuals or business owners can sign up for the scheduler software online at the company’s official website.



About ReferAfriend.co

ReferAfriend.co is a startup company offering popular and useful appointment and scheduling software. The software is designed to help small and micro-sized businesses grow their clientele without sacrificing the quality of the services they offer. The web based software is available online at highly affordable rates. The software has varied features and can also be used as beauty salon management software. Contact the company officials for more information.



Contact Details:



San Jose, CA

USA, 95130

Phone: 18886599336

Email: csr@referafriend.co

Website: http://www.referafriend.co/