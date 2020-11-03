Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Refillable Lighters Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Refillable Lighters Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Refillable Lighters. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BIC (France), Tokai Corporation (Japan), Flamagas, S.A. (Spain), Swedish Match AB (Sweden), NingBo Xinhai Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Baide International Enterprise Ltd. (China), Ningbo Shunhong Lighter Manufacture Co. Ltd (China), Shaodong Tongxing Lighter Mfg. (China), Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), Benxi Fenghe Lighter Co., Ltd. (China), Cixi Wansfa Lighter Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) and W. R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co. (United States).



The increasing rate of the smoker in world has increased the use of the refillable lighters. However, buying every time a new lighter cost too much money due to which customers prefer to the refillable lighters. Also the easy availability of these lighter through the online channel has driven the global refillable lighters market demand. According to a survey of Our World in Data, across much of Asia, Eastern Europe, North America and Oceania, the average is around 20 to 25 cigarettes are smoked per day. This growing consumption of cigarettes is expected to drive the demand for the refillable lighters. According to AMA, the Global Refillable Lighters market is expected to see growth rate of 3.64%



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Refillable Lighters Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Preference of Consumers for Refillable Lighters

- Growing Demand of Refillable Lighters From Emerging Countries



Market Trends

- Increasing Online Presence Of Branded Refillable Lighters



Roadblocks

- High Cost of the Refillable Lighters



Opportunities

- Rising Popularity Of Refillable Lighter Accessories

- Growing Consumption of Refillable Lighters in India and China



Challenges

- Competition from Substitute Products of Cigarettes



The Global Refillable Lighters Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Gas Refillable Lighters, Liquid Refillable Lighters), Application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers, Direct Sales), Material Type (Plastic, Metal, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Refillable Lighters Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Refillable Lighters market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Refillable Lighters Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Refillable Lighters

Chapter 4: Presenting the Refillable Lighters Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Refillable Lighters market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



