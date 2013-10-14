Refinance Mortgage Options - Refinancing Cuts Your Mortgage Loan in Half

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Some people are of the view that all is grim in today’s economy and the opportunities to save money are few and far between, similarly people who are paying mortgages share the same point of view about their loans and believe that there are the prospects of refinancing a mortgage to save money are close to none. The reason of such beliefs can be due to paying attention to the news media which can make people very wary about wanting to refinance anything, let alone their house. On the contrary, in reality many homeowners are refinancing their mortgage because the interest rates are at an all-time low right now and the difference in interest rates will result in a lot of money being saved, for instance



Comparing the monthly payments on a 30 year fixed interest rate loan of $300,000 at 5.5% and 5.0% would be $1,703.37 for 5.5% interest rate and $1,610.46 for 5.0%, thus it is clear that a mere 0.5% difference in the interest rates can make a huge different to not only the monthly payments (for principal and interest) but also to the total payments made. There might also be other benefits of refinancing a mortgage such as decreasing or increasing the term of payments, each having its own benefits or selecting adjustable rate mortgage or a fixed rate mortgage. There are multiple benefits to choose, what is of importance that people understand what benefits give them the greatest advantage and in what manner money saving potential can be maximized.



People need to do their research and consider all prospects before finally deciding to sign on that dotted line or risk doing irreversible damage. People who wanted to get informed all about how to refinance mortgage and the best refinance rates should go to RefinanceMortgageOptions.com. By using the “COMPARE TOP ONLINE



MORTGAGE OPTIONS” tool, people will be able to search for the most attractive mortgage refinance rates on the internet and compare them in the comfort of their own home. After an in depth evaluation of various rate using all the useful information given on RefinanceMortgageOptions.com, people can use the home refinance calculator which will allow people to have a greater understanding of how the difference in mortgage plans and rate will pan out in the future and how the differences will free up some much needed cash. The time as arrived to act now and take the step towards the small difference that will give huge results.



For more information please visit: http://refinancemortgageoptions.com/ or watch this YouTube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TePl6bhW8HU



Media Contact:

Chuck Stone

contact@refinancemortgageoptions.com

http://refinancemortgageoptions.com/