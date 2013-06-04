Refinancing a Home Equity Line of Credit: Make Decision for a Long Term Profit

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Qualifying for HELOC (Home Equity Line of Credit)



Many people are choosing the Home Equity Line or Credit (HELOC) over the traditional home equity loan because of the flexibility and convenience. These loans are convenient in many ways but according to Real-Estate-Yogi.com, they are best utilized under the following conditions:



- Homeowner has a number of projects to complete that will not be completed at the same time

- Homeowner plans to use the money over a period of time such as to cover college tuition

- Homeowner wants the flexibility of a payment plan that is directly tied to the balance on his loan

- Homeowner does not need all of the funds at one time and wants the convenience of only paying for the funds he has actually used



Refinancing Your HELOC



Since a line of credit has payments that fluctuate with the balance on the account, there are really only two reasons you might want to think about refinancing your home equity line of credit: the interest rate has decreased or the value of your home has increased and you want to access the additional equity. This doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t refinance, but rather that it would not have any benefit other than under those previously mentioned conditions.



Applying for a Fixed Rate Mortgage



Today’s market makes the long term fixed rate mortgage more beneficial because of the lower interest rate. At times in the past the ARM rate provided more benefits because homeowners could wait for interest rates to come down and then refinance into a fixed rate mortgage, but that is not usually the case in the current market. Fixed rate loans provide steadier payment streams and allow homeowners to more easily monitor the balances on their mortgage loans as the years go by.



The Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) is usually the loan of choice for homeowners, especially those who want to make payments only on the funds they have used. While refinancing a home equity line of credit is possible, it is not usually necessary since the payments fluctuate according to the balance on the loan. Fixed rate loans have become more popular while the Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) has lessened in popularity in relation to the lower interest rates on the long term fixed rate mortgage.



About Real-Estate-Yogi.com

About Real-Estate-Yogi.com