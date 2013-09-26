Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery Offers a Large Selection of Oil Painting Reproductions, Watercolors, and Frames at Competitive Rates

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Art enthusiasts now have the option to buy professional oil painting reproductions of their favorite masterpieces online. Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is a retail service art work company that specializes in supplying wholesale oil painting reproductions from China. All the paintings offered by the company are a 100% hand painted and rated at pocket friendly prices to suit nearly every budget.



Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery has partnered with a trusted team of skilled artists to offer the best paintings possible. The company is able to offer impeccable replicas of masterpieces such as Botero, da Vinci, Picasso, Alfred Sisley, Chagall, Caravaggio, Diego Rivera, Edouard Manet, Edgar Degas, Edward Hopper, Keeffe, Kandinsky, Klimt, Klee, Lempicka, Matisse, Magritte Rene, Modigliani, Miro, Monet, among many others.



As the company website states, 'We can offer over 12,000 pieces of categorized reproduction oil paintings with the following categories: Abstract, Animals, Cartoon, Flora,?People, Nudes, Landscape, Seascape, Streetscape, Still life painting, Mediterranean painting and Watercolor.'



Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery also offers its customers the option to order customized oil paintings of various oil painting wholesale styles and sizes. Any photograph or portrait can be reproduced as a painting on canvas with the adept brush strokes of the competent team of artists assisting Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery provide the professional services it does.



Apart from oil paintings, the company also specializes in offering watercolor paintings and frames. Service seekers can browse through the company¡¯s extensive catalogue by categories such as Subject, Artist, Portrait, Watercolor, and Frame, among others. The company website also features a blog that offers detailed information on the services provided by the company. In addition the blog offers valuable knowledge in understanding the finer details of paintings, art, and the artists who created such famous works.



Based in Wushipu Oil Painting Village, Xiamen, China, the company offers its services at an international level. Prompt and speedy deliveries are promised on all its products. Professional customer support is provided to ensure a comfortable and satisfactory experience in acquiring art pieces. Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery promises a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee on all services offered by the company. As the website says, art collectors will be able to find a variety of high quality paintings to add to their personal collections via the Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery.



For more information about purchasing wholesale oil painting reproductions, watercolors, and frames at budget friendly prices visit http://www.refinegallery.com/



About Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is a well known company that provides professional oil wholesale contemporary paintings painting reproductions, watercolors, and frames. In addition, it allows its customers to order customized paintings. The company is based in Xiamen, China and offers its services on an international level.



Media Contact:

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Website: http://www.refinegallery.com/

Email: sales@refinegallery.com