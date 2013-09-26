Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery Offers Excellent Oil Paintings, Watercolors, and Frames at Reasonable Rates

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is a company dedicated to providing high quality China oil paintings. Located in Wushipu Oil Painting Village, Xiamen, China, the company offers superior oil painting reproductions, watercolor paintings, and frames. Art enthusiasts will be delighted to know that not only does Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery offer excellent masterpiece reproductions, but the company also supplies its products at a wholesale level and at very reasonable rates.



All the paintings available at Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery are a 100% hand painted. The company has partnered with a trusted team of painters that guarantee professional services. With the help of this team the company is able to feature a large number of paintings. As the company website says, ¡°You can find from us whatever you miss in your own oil painting collection.¡±



The highlight of the services provided by Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery would have to be the authentic masterpiece reproductions. These include Van Gogh, Picasso, Monet, Chagall, Alfred Sisley, and Diego Rivera, among a host of other famous painters. In fact over 12,000 pieces of categorized reproductions are offered on the website. The featured categories are Animals, Abstract, Flora,?Cartoon, People, Mediterranean painting, Nudes, Still life painting, Seascape, Streetscape, Landscape, and Watercolor.



Service seekers also have the option to order customized oil paintings. There are a variety of styles and china oil paintings sizes to choose from. Customers can have a photograph, portrait, or even pet portrait of their choice painted on canvas.



The company offers its services on an international level and prides itself on offering professional service support to all its customers. The website promises that all the deliveries made by Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery are prompt and without any delay. A 100% satisfaction is guaranteed to every customer.



Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery specializes in offering retail service artwork. Customers can browse through the company¡¯s extensive collection by going through the categories featured on the website. These include the option to view the services offered either by subject, artist, portrait, watercolor, and frame, among others. There is also an FAQ section designed to clear any doubts and questions customers may have in the course of their business with the company.



The website also features a blog that offers additional insight into the superior services offered by Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery.



To know more about acquiring high quality oil paintings, watercolors, and frames visit http://www.refinegallery.com/



About Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery is a company geared towards providing professional service in wholesale portrait painting from photo supplying high quality oil paintings, watercolors, and frames. The company is based in Wushipu Oil Painting Village, Xiamen, China. Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery offers its services on an global level.



Media Contact:

Refine Oil Painting Art Gallery

Website: http://www.refinegallery.com/

Email: sales@refinegallery.com