Refined Petroleum Products Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 to 2030

The global refined petroleum products market is expected to decline from $2518.8 billion in 2019 to $1427.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -43.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $1676.9 billion in 2023.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global refined petroleum products market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 16% of the global refined petroleum products market. South America was the smallest region in the global refined petroleum products market.



To reduce the pollution levels, companies have started adopting the gas to liquid technology which produces high quality petroleum products. The gas to liquid technology is the conversion of natural gas to high quality liquid products such as transportation fuels, motor oils, naphtha, diesel and waxes. This technology uses natural gas as a substitute to crude oil as gas is considered to be the cleanest burning fossil fuel and is abundant, versatile and easily affordable. The by- products obtained by using the GTL technology are colorless, odorless and contain negligent amounts of impurities. Shell, Chevron and PetroSA have adopted this technology to produce transportation fuels, oils and by products to produce plastics, detergents and cosmetics.



The refined petroleum products market consists of sales of refined petroleum products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that convert crude petroleum to refined petroleum products such as gasoline, naphtha, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas and then sell these refined products. Petroleum refineries are large industrial complexes with extensive pipeline networks carrying crude oil and refined petroleum products between sub processing units. Revenues in this market represent the value of the different refined petroleum products.



1) By Type: Diesel; Gasoline; Fuel Oil; Kerosene; Others - Refined Petroleum Products

2) By Fraction: Light Distillates; Middle Distillates; Heavy Oils

3) By Refinery Type: Integrated Refined Petroleum Product; Non-Integrated Refined Petroleum Product

4) By Application: Fuel; Chemical; Others



Companies Mentioned: Royal Dutch Shell; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Sinopec Limited; BP Plc; Chevron



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Refined Petroleum Products indicators comparison.



