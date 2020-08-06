Refined Sugar Market: Strong Sales Outlook Ahead: Cargill, Sudzucker, Tereos, Nordzucker Group

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Refined sugar comes from sugar cane or sugar beets, which are processed to extract the sugar. It is typically found as sucrose, which is the combination of glucose and fructose. It offers a wide range of sweetening solutions to the manufacturers, as it is the vital commodity that is traded in the global markets. Refined sugar is sweet, soluble carbohydrate, which is used in adding to several items. There are various types of industrial sugar derived from various sources. Cane and beet are the major sources of industrial sugar. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into white, brown, and liquid sugar. The rising sugar crop production across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Global Refined Sugar Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Cargill (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Raizen SA (Brazil), Sudzucker, AG (Germany), Tereos SA (France), Nordzucker Group AG (Germany), Tongaat Hulett Limited (South Africa), Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Dangote Sugar (Nigeria) and E.I.D Parry Limited (India)



Market Trend

- The Surge in the Use of Refined Sugar for Bakery & Confectionary Applications



Market Drivers

- Growing Importance of International Trade in Refined Sugar

- Expanding Sugar Crop Production

- The Rising Population As Well As Consumption of Sweetened Food Items

- Rising Average International Prices

- Value Addition of By-Products

- Increasing Industrial Beet Sugar Market



Opportunities

- Productivity Improvement Opportunity

- Increasing Cooperative Structure

- Preferential Trade Agreements

- The Emerging Demand from Developing Nations



Restraints

- Water Consuming Monoculture Production

- Growth in Demand for Alternate Sweeteners as Sugar Substitutes



Challenges

- Pricing Pressure of Refined Sugar

- Increasing Costs of Sugar Production



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Refined Sugar market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Refined Sugar market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The Global Refined Sugar is segmented by Type (White sugar, Brown sugar, Liquid sugar), Application (Bakery, Beverages, Confectionery, Ice Cream and Dairy, Others), Form (Granulated, Powdered, Syrup), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Source (Sugar Cane Source, Sugar Beets Source)



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Refined Sugar market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Refined Sugar Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Refined Sugar Market

The report highlights Refined Sugar market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Refined Sugar, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Refined Sugar Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



